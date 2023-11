خبرهای داخلی جمشید مجددی 17 ساعت قبل

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - A man carries a crying child as he walks in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. Palestinian militants have begun a "war" against Israel which they infiltrated by air, sea and land from the blockaded Gaza Strip, Israeli officials said, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)