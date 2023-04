روز جهانی کتاب کودک و عدم دسترسی کودکان افغان به کتاب

تعلیم و تربیه طوبا رسولی 8 ساعت قبل

epa06299315 Afghan boys attend a class at their school in Badakhshan, Afghanistan, 31 October 2017. According to the Ministry of Education, 39 percent of the 9.2 million students in the country are girls. However, three to five million children, mostly girls, are still unable to attend schools. EPA-EFE/SHARIF SHAYAQ